Woman sentenced for beauty queen wineglass attack

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionChina Gold received an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years
A woman who smashed a wineglass into a Miss England finalist's face has received a suspended sentence.
China Gold attacked professional golfer and model Olivia Cooke at a pub in Kent in October 2018. She needed five stitches for facial injuries.
Gold, 28, sobbed in the dock as she was sentenced. She was also ordered to pay £7,000 in compensation.
The attack happened after Ms Cooke became upset with "crude" remarks being made about her by Gold, a trial heard.

'Ugly wound'

Gold, who had denied unlawful wounding but was convicted by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court in March, struck Ms Cooke twice with her wineglass, "one to break the glass and the second one to cause injury".
Gold, of London Road in Ditton, Kent, accepted causing the injuries but claimed she had been acting in self-defence.
image copyrightMiss England
image captionOlivia Cooke suffered nerve damage, the court heard
The court heard the attack at The Farm House pub in West Malling had caused Ms Cooke depression and anxiety, and that she might need plastic surgery costing about £5,000.
Judge Philip Statman said: "She sustained a very upsetting injury. It is a cosmetic injury as well as a loss of feeling through nerve damage... this is an ugly wound that's occurred."
He suspended Gold's 18-month sentence for two years.
image copyrightPA Media
image captionGold is said to have expressed remorse
Ms Cooke said she feared what had happened would harm her modelling ambitions.
In mitigation, Robin Griffiths said Gold had expressed remorse and had saved £7,000 since the attack ready to pay compensation.
Gold must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and will be the subject of a restraining order for five years.

