Man charged with arranging teen's forced marriage

image caption Sami Firat has been charged with attempting to arrange a teenage girl's forced marriage

A man has been charged with attempting to arrange the forced marriage of a teenage girl.

Sami Firat, 48, is also charged with arranging the travel of the girl to Turkey with a view to her being exploited, Kent Police said.

Formerly from Folkestone, Mr Firat, of St Mary Street, Bristol, was arrested at Bristol Airport, and appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 19 October.

Mr Firat is alleged to have used violence, threats or coercion to carry out offences between June 2016 and October 2017.