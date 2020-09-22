Channel migrant crossings resume after days of high winds Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Gareth Fuller / PA Media image caption People were seen wrapped in blankets on the deck of cutter Seeker

Migrants have begun arriving in the UK again following days of high winds in the English Channel.

Men, women and children have been seen arriving in Dover harbour wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets.

Others, wearing face masks, were seen lining up along the side of Border Force cutter Seeker.

The vessel is part of a scaled-up contingent that has been busy off the coast of Kent on Tuesday.

Border Force has had at least five boats in operation - cutters Seeker and Searcher and patrol boats Hunter, Speedwell and Eagle.

image copyright Gareth Fuller / PA Media image caption Children were among those brought ashore

HM Coastguard has confirmed it has been assisting Border Force off the Kent coast. The Home Office has also been contacted for a comment.

September has already become the busiest month on record for migrant Channel crossings, despite there being a week to go.

The barracks is being used to house Channel migrants while their asylum claims are processed.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk. southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.