Covid: Aylesford School closes for deep clean as cases emerge Published duration 12 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Aylesford School would reopen to all year groups apart from Years 9, 12 and 13 on Thursday

A secondary school has closed for two days and a deep clean will be carried out after two pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Tanya Kelvie, head teacher of Aylesford School, in Kent, said there was no reason to believe either child caught the virus in school.

She said the whole school was regularly cleaned but Public Health England (PHE) advised a further preventative clean.

Meanwhile, two Ashford primary schools have sent year groups home.

Safety 'paramount importance'

At Aylesford, Ms Kelvie said the school remained closed on Tuesday while she checked whether staff were affected but none had been advised to self-isolate.

She said the cleaning was taking place on Wednesday and the school would reopen to all year groups apart from Years 9, 12 and 13 on Thursday.

"The safety and well-being of all our pupils and staff is of paramount importance and I would like to reassure the whole school community that we will continue to follow PHE guidance going forward in terms of social distancing, handwashing and cleaning to minimise the spread of the virus," she said.

In Ashford, the Year 5 and Year 6 bubbles at Victoria Road Primary School and the Year 1 bubble at Repton Manor Primary School are affected.

Head teachers of both schools said children who were self-isolating were being sent work to do at home while both schools remained open with staff and pupils following public health guidance.