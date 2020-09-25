M25 crash: Two-vehicle collision closes motorway in Kent Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Jennie Schofield image caption The M25 was closed in both directions after the crash but the clockwise carriageway has since reopened

The M25 has been closed in Kent after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours.

The accident involved a lorry and a road sweeper on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction five for Sevenoaks and four for Orpington.

The motorway was closed in both directions shortly after the crash at about 05:10 BST but the clockwise carriageway has since reopened.

Diversions have been put in place but motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

Jennie Schofield, who got caught in the tailbacks, said the traffic was "backing up as far as you can see".

image copyright Jennie Schofield image caption Motorists have been advised to avoid the area due to the tailbacks

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue one of those involved in the crash.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

"One person was treated at the scene before being take to Kings College Hospital by road in a serious condition."

image copyright Martin Talman image caption One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash

