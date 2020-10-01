Lorry driver held in Kent over suspected migrant smuggling Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The lorry was found with four migrants onboard near the Port of Dover

A man has been arrested after four migrants were found in the trailer of a lorry bound for France.

Four men from Bangladesh, India and Egypt were found onboard the lorry by police officers near the port of Dover, Kent, at about 13:30 BST.

The driver, a 37-year-old from Romania, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to facilitate illegal immigration.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The four migrants were all suspected of having been in the UK illegally and have been handed to the immigration authorities.