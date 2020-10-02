Lorry driver in Kent charged over suspected migrant smuggling
A lorry driver arrested over smuggling migrants out of the UK has been charged.
Officers from the National Crime Agency stopped a lorry near the port of Dover at about 13:30 BST on Thursday 1 October.
Four people from India, Bangladesh and Egypt were found in the trailer.
Marius Halmaghe, 35, from Romania, has been charged with facilitating the commission of a breach of immigration law.
The four people found in the lorry by officers were all suspected of having been in the UK illegally and were handed to the immigration authorities to be dealt with.
Mr Halmaghe was remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in Folkestone on Saturday 3 October.
