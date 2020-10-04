Car crashes into Bengal Spice in Walmer
Staff at an Indian takeaway and restaurant had a narrow escape when a car crashed into the building.
The crash happened at about 17:00 BST on Saturday as the Bengal Spice, on The Strand in Walmer, was about to open.
Kent Police said two cars were in collision, with one of the vehicles hitting a bus stop then the premises.
A nearby gas meter was damaged but there were no serious injuries. The scene was declared safe by an engineer, and the restaurant boarded-up.