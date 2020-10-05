MP Tracey Crouch 'overwhelmed' by cancer message reaction
- Published
An MP who urged people to check their "bits and bobbins" following her cancer diagnosis says she has been overwhelmed by the reaction to her appeal.
Former sports minister Tracey Crouch had surgery to remove the cancerous lumps in her breast, and is now undergoing chemotherapy.
In June she encouraged people to check themselves, go to their GP - and not be put off by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then a number of people contacted her to say they did just that.
2/ I want to encourage people to check their bits n bobbins! Catching cancer early improves outcomes massively. Covid-19 should not be a reason to go to your GP and get checked— Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) June 24, 2020
The Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford added: "I've genuinely been overwhelmed by the reaction I've had. I didn't appreciate the impact it would have on other people.
"I said what I said because I felt it was the right thing to do and I have the platform to make that point.
"But I've been surprised by the amount of emails I've had from people saying they checked themselves, found a lump and are now going through treatment."
'Loud and proud'
Ms Crouch is a quarter of the way through chemotherapy, and has six sessions remaining.
She said people could sometimes become "immune or deaf" to the messaging from cancer charities and so wants to stand up to get the message out "loud and proud".
The sports enthusiast and FA-qualified football coach admitted it was a surprise to get her diagnosis given she was fit and healthy, but added: "Nobody is immune from these things."