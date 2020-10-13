Kent Police detective's 'flirty' messages were gross misconduct
- Published
A detective who sent "flirty" messages to a woman who told him she was a victim of an attempted rape committed gross misconduct, a panel has found.
Det Sgt Jonathan Pearce, from Kent Police, is awaiting a ruling on whether he will be sacked.
The panel ruled he tried to enter into a sexual or emotional relationship with the woman who he met on Facebook.
A hearing was told the messages came after she told him she had been the victim of an attack.
During the hearing in Maidstone, the panel heard the long-serving officer, a father in his 40s, sent topless photographs to the woman and asked her about becoming her "sugar daddy".
Hours after telling him about the incident, the woman, referred to as Miss A, said to him "you want me", the panel was told.
The panel heard he replied "Maybe a little bit."
Chair Chiew Yin Jones said: "The panel were satisfied that the officer, by attempting to enter into a sexual or emotional relationship with Miss A whilst believing or knowing she was a vulnerable person or victim of crime, clearly failed to act with self-control or treat her with courtesy.
"The officer was aware that Miss A was the victim of an alleged attempted rape when he sent her sexually suggestive messages."
Ailsa Williamson, defending Mr Pearce, accepted his actions were "very serious misconduct" but called on the panel to allow him to keep his job.
David Mesling, who brought the allegations on behalf of the police force, said the "appropriate outcome" was dismissal.
The officer had claimed the messages were "light-hearted banter, never anything serious" and denied he had sought a sexual relationship.
He said he was "just trying to make her feel better about herself" and wanted to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.