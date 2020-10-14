Manston Airport: Judicial review granted over development
A judicial review can go ahead to challenge the government's decision to allow an airport site to be developed.
Under the plans for the Manston Airport site, in Kent, it would become an international air freight hub and passenger airfield.
A crowdfunding appeal for the bid, organised by Jenny Dawes from Ramsgate Coastal Community Team, raised £85,000.
RiverOak Strategic Partners, which owns Manston, said it was disappointed with the High Court decision.
Manston's closure in 2014 saw 150 jobs axed and it has remained shut since.
The group plans to restart short-haul and cargo flights in spring 2023, with building work due to begin next year and more than 23,000 jobs being created.
'Brexit transition'
Director Tony Freudmann said it had "mobilised a full legal team and will be responding, in full, to the terms of the direction handed down by the High Court".
"We and our investors remain fully committed to the Manston project, which will be needed more than ever to support UK global trade, both following the completion of the Brexit transition period on 31 December and as we seek to rebuild the economy following Covid-19," he said.
Planning inspectors had recommended the development not to go ahead.
Mike Garner, leader of the Green Party group on Thanet District Council, tweeted that the judicial review of the "government's baffling decision" was "excellent news".
He added: "Let's hope common sense prevails."