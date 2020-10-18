Dozens of migrants cross English Channel in 12 boats
- Published
Twelve boats carried 170 migrants across the English Channel as choppy conditions at sea improved on Saturday.
A further 222 people were stopped from making the "perilous" journey by French authorities, the Home Office said.
Six migrants on two kayaks tied together were rescued by the French navy off the coast of Calais.
The body of a man in a lifejacket, believed to be a migrant, was found on a beach near the French port earlier, according to the AFP news agency.
The number of people reaching the UK by boat had fallen in October amid harsher conditions in the Channel.
A prosecutor told AFP a recent increase in attempted crossings had likely been due to improved conditions.
About 260 people have successfully made the crossing this month, compared to a record 1,951 in September.
Home Office minister Chris Philp said the government was "taking action at every step of these illegally-facilitated journeys to make this route unviable".
The National Crime Agency this week arrested 12 people alleged to be responsible for smuggling migrants into the UK, he said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Hastings on Friday on suspicion of sourcing boats in the UK and transporting them to France, where they were allegedly used to cross the Channel.
Meanwhile, about 250 people gathered in Folkestone, Kent, to show support for asylum-seekers being housed inside a former army barracks.
It followed claims that far-right activists were using the arrival of asylum-seekers at the Napier barracks to "fuel hate".
"There's a narrative that has been put forward by a group of people saying that these fellow human beings aren't wanted in Folkestone and we know that isn't the case," said Bridget Chapman, of charity Kent Refugee Action Network.
Kent Police thanked "the vast majority of the attendees" at what it described as a "peaceful event".
One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following a confrontation with a small counter demonstration.