Swaleside prison officer Kerianne Stephens faces jail after fling with killer
A prison officer gave birth to a child after a relationship with a convicted murderer in jail, a court has heard.
Kerianne Stephens, 26, appeared in the dock earlier to face charges over the fling with inmate Louis Tate.
Stephens, of Woodlands Road, Aylesford, in Kent, had previously admitted misconduct in public office.
At Maidstone Crown Court earlier, she further admitted making unauthorised transmissions from jail. She will be sentenced in November.
Tate, who is believed to be the child's father, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years in 2010 for murdering 32-year-old father-of-three Garry Frater.
'Crushed' under a vehicle
He struck Mr Frater with a Ford Fiesta in 2009, crushing him under the vehicle before accelerating back over him and driving over him again, the trial heard.
Stephens had worked as a prison officer at HMP Swaleside, a Category B men's prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, where Tate was being held.
The relationship lasted for several months between September 2018 and January 2019 before it was discovered and Tate was moved to another prison.
At a previous hearing, Tate pleaded guilty to the charge of sending unauthorised transmissions from inside the prison.
In court earlier, Judge Philip Statman told Stephens she must prepare herself to face "an immediate custodial sentence" but said he would give "anxious consideration" to the child.
Sentencing was adjourned until 12 November so that a probation report on Stephens could be prepared.