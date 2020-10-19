Young child among migrants crossing the English Channel
A small child was among dozens of migrants who crossed to the UK on small boats on Monday
At least 50 people were brought ashore by Border Force after being intercepted in the English Channel.
The Home Office has been asked for details of those making the crossing.
More than 200 people crossed to the UK over the weekend, while French authorities prevented 370 from crossing, On Sunday, a migrant was found dead on a French beach.
Wind speeds in the English Channel, which were calm over the weekend, have increased on Monday, making the crossing more treacherous.
The man, who was found dead on the beach at Sangatte at 08:00 BST, had almost certainly been trying to cross the Channel, said Pascal Marconville, the prosecutor of nearby town Boulogne-sur-Mer.
Six migrants on two kayaks tied together were also rescued by the French navy off the coast of Calais.
The number of people reaching the UK by boat had fallen in October amid harsher conditions in the Channel.
About 380 people have successfully made the crossing so far this month, compared to a record 1,951 in September.
More than 7,294 people have crossed the English Channel in about 565 boats in 2020.