East Kent Hospitals: Experts to look into mother's blood clot death
A young mother's death will be looked at by a panel of experts investigating maternity deaths in Kent.
Jasmine Donkin, 20, died in 2018 from blood clots on her lungs days after giving birth.
A panel was set up in February to probe the deaths of mothers and babies in the care of East Kent Hospitals Trust.
East Kent Hospitals Trust says it welcomes any investigation and it has made improvements.
Ms Donkin's family contacted the panel for it to investigate her death further.
She died days after giving birth to her daughter at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.
An inquest found the mother-of-two died of natural causes, but her family believe she should have been given vital anti-clotting medication.
Her mother, Kim Connolly, said: "Maybe if I had done something or said something I could've helped. I will always feel like I could have done more.
"No matter what, come forward. It can stop people going through what we have."
Dr Bill Kirkup was appointed the chair of the panel looking into multiple avoidable deaths of mothers and babies at the East Kent Hospitals Trust in February.
The trust is being investigated over 15 baby deaths at its maternity units.
He expects to report in 2021.