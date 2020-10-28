Specialist Covid wardens deployed in Thanet High Streets
- Published
Covid-19 Street wardens have been deployed in high streets and town centres in Kent.
Thanet District Council introduced the wardens on Monday to provide information and guidance to the public.
The council said they will not have powers to enforce any of the coronavirus regulations.
Leader Rick Everitt said having wardens will mean "we can help to manage our high streets and town centres and help them to thrive".
The wardens' roles are hoped to help "restore consumer confidence".
Any enforcement action will be escalated and taken by a trained environmental health officer.
'Feel supported'
Two teams of two Covid-19 street wardens will operate from 09:00 to 18:00 BST daily in various Thanet towns including Margate, Broadstairs, Ramsgate, Birchington and Westgate.
Councillor Everitt added: "We're pleased to be able to provide this additional support to our local businesses and residents.
"We know that people want to feel safe to go about their day to day lives and to feel supported as they navigate the various restrictions in place."
The street wardens will wear high visibility vests and are trained to manage conflict.
They will encourage people to adhere to social distancing and remind them of the need to wear face coverings in stores unless exempt.