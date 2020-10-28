Murder charge after man's body found in Rochester
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was discovered at a property in Kent.
Stephen Chapman, 38, was found at the premises in Delce Road, in Rochester, on Sunday morning. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
George Knights, 18, of Delce Road, Rochester, appeared before magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.
A 19-year-old man held on suspicion of drug-related offences has been bailed.