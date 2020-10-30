Death of Rochester 'gentle giant' leaves family 'broken'
The sister of a man whose body was found at a property in Rochester last weekend has described him as "the kindest gentle giant you could meet".
Stephen Chapman, 38, who was from the town, was found dead at a property in Delce Road on Sunday morning.
In a tribute released through Kent Police, Lisa Chapman said Ginger, as he was known, "touched the lives of so many people... our family is broken".
George Knights, 18, of Delce Road, has been charged with his murder.
Detectives investigating Mr Chapman's death have appealed for information relating to a wheelie bin stolen from a home in Foord Street on the night of 23 October.
Anyone who saw a bin being pushed, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area, has been asked to contact officers.