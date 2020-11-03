Vivek Sharma: Wife of Covid victim urges people to follow rules
The wife of an occupational therapist who died of the coronavirus while employed by the NHS, has warned people not to flout the lockdown rules.
Asha Sharma lost her husband Vivek on 17 April after the pair of them contracted the virus.
She has seen people openly ignoring the rules, including groups of teenagers sharing masks to enter the shops.
People should think and act sensibly, "before you lose somebody who means everything to you", she said.
Mr Sharma, 58, was a father-of-two who lived in Gravesend and worked for Medway Community Healthcare in Kent.
He was remembered by colleagues as a gentle soul who was passionate about being a voice for staff and always happy to help.
Mrs Sharma said: "For many months I didn't go out of the house after my husband passed away.
"When I did go out, I saw people weren't that bothered really. They think it's not going to happen to them.
"If everybody looks after themselves, they are looking after the whole society."
'Happen to anybody'
She said she still sometimes makes him tea, and expects him to come home from work, despite months passing since his death.
Mr Sharma had underlying health conditions, and was "very disciplined" about following the guidance, "but it still didn't spare him", she added.
"My loss is a big loss, he was my world.
"It happened so abruptly, and it can happen to anybody."