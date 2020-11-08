Migrant crossings: Eight migrants brought ashore by Border Force
- Published
Eight migrants have been brought ashore by immigration officials after almost 100 made the journey in just two days.
Seven men and one woman were seen huddled in a dinghy before they were picked up and taken to Dover by Border Force on Saturday.
The Home Office said 56 people made the crossing on Thursday, while a further 40 arrived on Friday.
These are thought to be the first crossings in small boats since a family died attempting the journey.
The Kurdish-Iranian family died when their overcrowded boat sank off the coast of France on 27 October.
Rasoul Iran-Nejad, his wife Shiva Mohammad Panahi, both 35, died along with their children Anita, nine, and Armin, six.
Their baby son Artin, just 15 months old, is missing, presumed dead.
Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O'Mahoney said 60 people had been stopped from making the "incredibly dangerous crossing in the last two days".
"We are going after the criminals who are responsible for these crossings and last week put four people who risked dozens of lives behind bars," he added.