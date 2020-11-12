Shorne shooting: Four men from London and Manchester arrested
- Published
Four suspects have been arrested after a man was shot at a private address in Shorne, Kent.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was shot through the window of the property Shorne Ifield Road, on 9 February.
He was seriously injured in the shooting but is continuing to recover, Kent Police said.
Detectives believe the offence was pre-planned, but the victim was not the intended target. The suspects held are from Greater Manchester and London.
Two of the men, aged 34 and 42, are from south east London.
The 42-year-old has been released on bail until 7 December. The other suspect is currently serving a prison sentence and remains under investigation.
Witness appeal
The other two suspects, aged 22 and 23, are from the Greater Manchester area. Both have been released as inquiries continue.
However, the 23-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated matter.
Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said the arrests "are a significant development" but the force is still appealing for witnesses to come forward.