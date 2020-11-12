Azra Kemal inquest: Woman fell to death after fleeing burning car
- Published
A woman fell 30ft (9m) to her death from a road bridge after escaping her flaming, smoking car, an inquest has heard.
Azra Kemal, 24, sustained fatal injuries when she plunged through a gap between two sides of a dual carriageway near Tonbridge, Kent.
She was found underneath the road at 02:30 BST on on 16 July.
A hearing at the Shepway Centre in Maidstone heard the A21 was "pitch dark" at the time of Ms Kemal's fall
Friend Omar Allen, who had been in the Ford Focus with Ms Kemal, said the pair had visited his mother in Peacehaven, East Sussex, but left following an argument over a broken lamp.
'Scream'
He said their car, which caught fire on their journey back to London, was "hissing like it was going to blow up" before it "went up quite quickly in flames".
Mr Allen said the pair tried to flag down passing cars as traffic began to build up on the other side behind the burning vehicle.
He said Ms Kemal then started to make her way back across the road, towards the central reservation.
"That's when I heard her fall," he told the inquest.
"The scream went on for so long and it was far down.
"Never in a million years did I think there was going to be a drop."
Mr Allen said he jumped onto a tree in the gap, and fell to the ground before going over to Ms Kemal.
Paramedics were called, but despite their efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple severe injuries.
Witness Katherine Taylor, who stopped at the scene, said: "There were no street lights. It was pitch black."
"As we were driving up all four carriageways were connected. I didn't realise it had split... I wouldn't have known there was a gap."
The inquest also heard Ms Kemal had encountered a police officer earlier in the journey while pulled over at the side of the A27 in East Sussex.
Acting police sergeant James Savill said she had been "quite emotional" and "looked like she had been crying".
He recalled that she had "stumbled" as she got out of the car, before getting back in and driving away at speed.
The inquest continues.