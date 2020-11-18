Brighton stabbing: Two guilty of 'unprovoked' knife murder
- Published
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Brighton.
Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, was knifed in the chest in Whitehawk Road at about 14:30 BST on 5 April.
Bobby Smith, 22, and Daryl Richardson, 26, were convicted at Brighton Crown Court of acting together to carry out the attack.
Mr Jassey's family said he had been a "funny, caring, loving person who always looked after people".
"He will be missed every day," they said in a statement.
Three people witnessed the murder, which was also caught on CCTV, Sussex Police said.
Detectives still had "no idea what the motive was for this vicious and unprovoked attack against a defenceless young man that took him from his family in the prime of his life," said Det Insp Gareth Hicks.
Smith, of Coolham Drive in Brighton, East Sussex, and Richardson, of Cumberland Road in Portsmouth, Hampshire, will be sentenced on Thursday.