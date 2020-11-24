Four migrant boats cross English Channel
- Published
Four small boats carrying 54 migrants have crossed the English Channel this week, the Home Office said.
Eleven people reached the UK in one boat earlier, with 43 entering British waters in three vessels on Monday.
A further 200 people were blocked from departing French beaches on Monday.
Migrants should "claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives by leaving France in a small boat," said clandestine channel threat commander Dan O'Mahoney.
BBC reporter Simon Jones said crossings had recommenced following a "lull due to bad weather".
At least 8,090 people have crossed the English Channel in about 615 small boats this year.
Since 2019, at least 10 people have died while attempting the crossing, including a Kurdish-Iranian family whose boat sank off the coast of France in October.