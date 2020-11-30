BBC News

Jamie Simmons murder: Accused Kieron Nicholson cleared

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice found Jamie Simmons dead at a property in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone

The man on trial for murdering father-of-two Jamie Simmons has been found not guilty.

Kieron Nicholson, 29, of Vicarage Lane, East Farleigh, in Kent was accused of killing Mr Simmons on 4 May.

Mr Simmons, also 29, was found dead at a property in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone. A second man and a woman were also arrested in connection with his death, but both were released.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court acquitted Mr Nicholson on Friday.