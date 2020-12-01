Channel crossings: Migrant boat with 16 on board found in UK waters
Sixteen migrants in a small boat were intercepted by Border Force officials in the English Channel on Monday, the Home Office has confirmed.
French authorities managed to prevent "more than 200 people" from making the journey on the same day, it said.
Two migrants were found in UK waters on Sunday, while 39 people in three boats were stopped on Saturday.
Meanwhile, double the number of French police are now patrolling beaches in a new agreement with the UK.
Home Secretary Priti Patel and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the measures on Friday in a joint effort to tackle migrant activity.
Officers will be aided by "enhanced" surveillance such as drones and radar to find smugglers and migrants.
Ms Patel called the agreement "a significant moment for our two countries, stepping up our joint action to tackle illegal migration".
However, it was criticised by Bella Sankey, director of humanitarian charity Detention Action, who said it had "no chance of having a significant impact on this dangerous state of affairs".