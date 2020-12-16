Brain-damaged Pippa Knight 'may be able to live at home'
A girl with brain damage who is at the centre of a High Court dispute over life-support treatment might be able to live at home, a specialist has said.
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at London's Evelina Children's Hospital have said she should be allowed to die.
The five-year-old's mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, wants doctors to allow her to be treated at home in Strood, Kent.
On Wednesday, a specialist from a different hospital said care at home might be possible.
Ms Parfitt has said her daughter could be given a tracheostomy and attached to a portable ventilator.
The specialist, who was called to give independent expert evidence by Ms Parfitt's legal team, said doctors treating Pippa should carry out a trial of the kind of care she could receive at home.
Mr Justice Poole is considering evidence at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
He has previously heard how Pippa was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy and became ill when she was 20 months old.
Doctors who are treating the youngster have said there is no evidence that Pippa, who is in a vegetative state, will recover or improve.
Hospital bosses have asked the judge to rule that ending life-support treatment would be lawful.
The hearing is expected to end on Friday.