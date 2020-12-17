Emmanuel Biendarra: Missing Kent toddler found in Germany
A two-year-old boy who went missing with his German mother a year ago has been found, a judge says.
Mr Justice Peel made an appeal earlier this month for help to find Emmanuel Biendarra who had been living with his father in Kent before he went missing.
The High Court Family Division judge says he has now been found in Germany and returned to the UK.
Emmanuel was taken out of the UK by his mother Kristina Nobis in December 2019, police believe.
At the time he was living with his father, Benjamin Biendarra, under a court order.
Ms Nobis, 34, had been due to spend the weekend with her son at a hotel in Tunbridge Wells on 1 December 2019, when they disappeared.