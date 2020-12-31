Channel migrants: More than 8,000 people make crossing in 2020
More than four times the number of migrants reached the UK by boat in 2020 compared to 2019, according to official figures.
At least 8,400 people made the crossing in 2020 while last year 1,844 did.
Despite freezing temperatures 33 migrants were the latest to reach the UK, in four boats on Thursday morning.
The totals, based on a running tally of Home Office figures, account for any migrants intercepted in the Channel or held by officials upon arrival.
As well as the 33 who made the trip on Thursday, a further 17 were prevented from making the crossing by French authorities.
Minister for immigration compliance Chris Philp said: "France is a safe country with a well-functioning asylum system.
"People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making a dangerous and illegally-facilitated crossing.
"We continue to work closely with the French following our agreement to take further action to tackle illegal migration, through increasing police patrols and surveillance."
The Home Office said the number of police officers on the ground in France had doubled in response to the volume of migrants attempting the crossing.