Brexit: Dover inland border checkpoint planned on farmland
- Published
A new inland border control site for HGVs entering the UK via Dover is set for development near the town.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has bought the farmland, beside the A2 at Guston, as a place to carry out the extended checks needed due to Brexit.
The site will be used in addition to Manston and Ashford lorry parks, as a possible base for HMRC and Defra.
Further planning consent is still required and nearby residents are to be consulted, a DfT spokeswoman said.
"We understand concerns about resulting disruption, which is why we are working with the relevant authorities and our principal designer to ensure the surrounding roads are not negatively impacted by increased HGV movements," she added.
In a letter to residents, Guston Parish Council said it "is actively working to prevent such a development" and is taking legal advice.
Tracey Creed, chairwoman of the council, wrote: "There has been no response to requests for detailed proposals from the DfT and our MP Natalie Elphicke has responded to residents' concerns with a generic letter setting out her support for the proposal."
According to the DfT, the Dover White Cliffs checkpoint is required because the port does not have the space needed for extended checks.
Under the plans it will have purpose-built structures to check animals, animal products or high-risk foods
It is expected the site will be able to be expanded to conduct full border control checks from July 2021.
Map Key:
- 11 - Dover
- 12 - Eurotunnel
- 27 - Ebbsfleet Int. Station
- 28 - Ashford Waterbook
- 29 - Sevington Ashford
- 30 - Dover White Cliffs site
- 31 - Manston Airport