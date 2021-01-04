BBC News

Margate Royal Mail staff test positive for coronavirus

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionRoyal Mail's delivery office in Margate has been intensively cleaned

Royal Mail says 19 staff at its Margate delivery office have tested positive for coronavirus.

An intensive clean has taken place at the site, as well as additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas, a Royal Mail spokeswoman said.

"We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures," she said.

All staff have been briefed about social distancing measures, she added.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • DHL and Royal Mail warn on parcel disruption

    Published
    21 December 2020

  • Royal Mail delays blamed on 'exceptional' volumes of post

    Published
    10 December 2020