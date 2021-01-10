Channel sailor saved after 'drifting hopelessly for three days'
A man has been rescued after "drifting hopelessly" in the English Channel for three days on a broken-down yacht.
Kent Police said it came across the vessel during a routine patrol off the Port of Dover at about 11:00 GMT.
Officers said the engine had failed and the sailor had no power to his radio so was unable to call for help.
Kent Police Marine Unit said it towed an "extremely grateful sailor" and his yacht to the safety of Dover Port.
In a tweet, Kent Police Tactical Unit said: "This yacht was found drifting in the Channel with a failed engine and no radio.
"The person on board told us he had been drifting hopelessly for 3 days!!"
They explained: "He did have his sails up but there was hardly a breath of wind to help him out."