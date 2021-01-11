Samantha Ford: Margate mother killed twins, inquest hears
- Published
A mother drowned her 23-month-old twins and then tried to take her own life, an inquest has heard.
Samantha Ford drove into the back of a lorry at high speed on the A299 near Margate, but survived, on 26 December 2018.
She was later jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
The tragedy followed the break-up of her marriage, when the family moved from Qatar to Charing, in Kent.
The inquest heard that twins Jake and Chloe spent Christmas Day 2018 with their father Steven Ford, but were returned to their mother at her rented house in Margate the following day.
In a half-hour window at about 18:25, she undressed them and then held them under water in the bath.
She then left a note on the kitchen table, the inquest heard, written in pink crayon and saying: "Please forgive my crazy mind".
She drove to Beachy Head, then to Charing, before returning to the Margate area where at 02:48 she drove into the back of the truck at about 100mph.
She told the police officers who helped rescue her: "I have killed my babies".
The children were found at the house and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Kent's assistant coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks said that as well as establishing the identity of the victims and how they died, the inquest would have a wider remit of looking at the interactions Samantha Ford had with healthcare professionals before the children's deaths, and their responses.
In statements read at the hearing, friends and family said they had noticed a decline in her mental health following the marriage break-up, but none believed she was a danger to her children.
The inquest continues.