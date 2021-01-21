BBC News

Tunbridge Wells murder trial: David Fuller denies killing two woman in 1987

Published
image copyrightKENT POLICE
image captionWendy Knell was found dead in her bedsit in 1987

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering two women in Kent more than 30 years ago.

David Fuller, 66, from Heathfield, East Sussex, was arrested last month and charged with the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, both in 1987.

Sitting alone in a room in prison, he was asked by video link from Maidstone Crown Court for his pleas on two counts of murder. He replied: "Not guilty".

The bodies of the women were found six months apart in Tunbridge Wells.

Ms Knell, 25, was found dead at her bedsit in the town's Guildford Road on 23 June.

image copyrightKENT POLICE
image captionCaroline Pierce's body was found on Romney Marsh three weeks after she was last seen alive

Ms Pierce, 20, was last seen outside her home in the town's Grosvenor Park on 24 November.

Her body was found on 15 December that year in a field near Romney Marsh.

Mr Fuller was remanded in custody pending his trial, which is scheduled to start on 25 October.

Related Topics

  • Heathfield
  • Royal Tunbridge Wells

Related Internet Links

  • HM Courts Service

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.