Samantha Ford: 'Missed opportunities' in toddler drowning case
The family of a woman who drowned her 23-month-old twins have said there were "missed opportunities" to help her.
Samantha Ford drowned Jake and Chloe at their home in Margate and tried to take her own life on 26 December 2018.
At an inquest in Kent, coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks reached a conclusion of unlawful killing.
After the hearing, Tony and Colette Emptage, Mrs Ford's parents, said she had been a loving mother who struggled severely with mental illness.
Mrs Ford admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility in 2019 and was jailed for 10 years to be served in a psychiatric unit.
In a statement, Mr and Mrs Emptage said the deaths of their grandchildren were "the worst pain that any family could ever endure".
They said: "It has been made clear that Samantha repeatedly sought but did not receive the urgent medical help and treatment for her illness that she needed.
"We remain concerned that there were missed opportunities for Chloe and Jake."
The inquest heard Mrs Ford's mental health had deteriorated following the break-up of her marriage to the children's father, Steven Ford.
The coroner was told how the twins spent Christmas Day with Mr Ford and returned the following day to Margate, but there Mrs Ford undressed the children and held them under water in the bath.
She later drove to Beachy Head, before returning to Kent where she drove into the back of the truck at about 100mph (160km/h), the inquest heard.
When police helped to rescue her, she said: "I have killed my babies".
After the inquest, Anna Moore, from Leigh Day, representing the family, said Mrs Ford reached out to various agencies on a number of occasions.
She said those attempts to get help were "opportunities for intervention" that in the family's view were not, or were inadequately, taken up by medical professionals.
She said: "The family considers that those attempts represented missed opportunities and that those missed opportunities contributed to the children's deaths."