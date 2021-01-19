Kent PCC in Covid vaccine plea as police 'risk lives'
- Published
Police "putting their lives on the line" should be a priority for Covid vaccines, Kent's PCC has said.
Matthew Scott said officers were being assaulted and spat at in a role that had "significant risk".
From 2 March to 6 December, Kent Police recorded 252 crimes where officers were assaulted by being spat at, 21% of the 1,191 total assaults against police.
Health officials said it was estimated the current vaccine policy would prevent 99% of deaths.
'Vaccine vital'
Mr Scott called for police officers to receive the vaccine "as soon as possible".
He said: "Officers and staff are being assaulted, they are being spat at. They are dealing with people who are not wearing masks. They're dealing with other members of the public too.
"They're going out every single day putting their lives on the line for us as well as dealing with a deadly pandemic.
"There is a risk that if they don't get the vaccine soon enough that that could impact upon the ability of the force to respond. However, that's not the case at the moment."
From 11 to 15 January, Kent Police issued 63 fines for Covid rule-breaking.
Incidents included people from different households sharing cars, illegal parties, people being outside without a reasonable excuse and others not self-isolating.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chairman for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said: "The JCVI's advice on COVID-19 vaccine prioritisation was developed with the aim of preventing as many deaths as possible. As the single greatest risk of death from Covid-19 is older age, prioritisation is primarily based on age.
"It is estimated that vaccinating everyone in the priority groups would prevent 99% of deaths, including those associated with occupational exposure to infection."