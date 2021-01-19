Car smashes into Kent pub for second time in six months
A village pub has been hit by a car for the second time in six months.
The owners of the Swan Inn in Little Chart near Ashford, Kent, said work to repair damage from a crash in July had been nearing completion.
Landlady Ann Perkins said it was the fourth accident in five years, adding that "somebody is going to get killed" unless steps are taken to slow traffic.
Kent County Council said road marking and resurfacing work would be done later this year.
Ms Perkins said: "Until something is done to sort this road problem out, personally I wouldn't want to drink in the front bar at The Swan, because it's just too dangerous."
The latest crash knocked a large hole in an outside wall of one of the pub's toilets.
Hours before it was due to open for the first time after lockdown on 4 July a Land Rover smashed through the front of the pub.
Mrs Perkins said at the time that she and husband Ray were in bed on the first floor when they heard a "horrendous noise" as the vehicle hit the wall, causing their bedroom floor to fall by about six inches.
She said she is worried that insurers will no longer cover the Grade-II pub if the crashes continue.
"If that's the case, our business closes and we lose everything," she added.