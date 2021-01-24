Robert Rowland: Former Brexit MEP dies in Bahamas diving accident
A former Brexit Party MEP has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas.
Robert Rowland, 54, represented the south east of England at the European Parliament from July 2019 until December 2020.
Nigel Farage paid tribute to the "larger than life character" and "enthusiastic" Brexit supporter.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it had "received reports of a drowning incident" on Saturday and was "conducting inquires".
Mr Farage said: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Robert Rowland, after a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas.
"Following a successful career in the City, Robert was an enthusiastic Brexit Party MEP and larger than life character."
He said he wished to extend his "sincerest condolences" to Mr Rowland's family, including his wife and four children.
Former Brexit Party MEP David Bull said he was "beyond devastated," adding: "Robert was a wonderful friend and colleague."