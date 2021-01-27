Pippa Knight: Mother's appeal over right-to-die case girl
- Published
A mother is preparing to appeal against a decision by a High Court judge that her brain-damaged daughter should be allowed to die.
Pippa Knight, from Kent, is in a vegetative state at London's Evelina Children's Hospital.
Mr Justice Poole decided earlier this month that Pippa, five, could legally be taken off life-support treatment.
Her mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, needed to raise £100,000 for the appeal, which a campaign group has offered to pay.
The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc), which describes itself as a pro-life campaigning and educational organisation, said it would pay for lawyers to represent Ms Parfitt.
In a statement released by Spuc, Ms Parfitt, of Strood, said: "When my solicitor told me, I was so relieved and overwhelmed, and I must admit I shed some tears."
She is now waiting for a Court of Appeal hearing date to be confirmed.
Mr Justice Poole said specialists should keep treating Pippa for a short period, while Ms Parfitt organises her appeal.
Pippa has a rare condition, and the judge described her case as "heart-rending" when it was initially heard at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December.
Pippa was born in 2015, but in December 2016 became unwell and began to suffer seizures, the judge heard.
Doctors diagnosed acute necrotising encephalopathy.
The judge heard she now has no awareness, and specialists at the Evelina have said life-support treatment should end.
Ms Parfitt told the court she and Pippa's father, who has since died, had disagreed.
She wants Pippa to be placed on a portable ventilator and allowed home to be cared for there.