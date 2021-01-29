Margate murder inquiry: Man charged over death of woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman, Kent Police said.
Officers were called to an address in Godwin Road, in the Cliftonville area of Margate, just before 11:00 GMT on Thursday, where they found the woman, who had been "fatally injured", police said.
Abdelaziz El Msseyah, 57, of Godwin Road has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.