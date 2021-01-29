Fire breaks out at asylum-seeker barracks
A fire has broken out at a former army barracks being used to house asylum seekers.
Eight fire engines have been sent to Napier Barracks in Folkestone.
The blaze began after an "upsetting afternoon" in which residents were told they would not be moved despite a Covid-19 outbreak, Care4Calais said.
Charity founder Clare Moseley said a "small number of people caused a bit of a ruckus in the dining room...and then a fire was started."
She said she had received phone calls from residents who were "really frightened" that the actions of others would affect their asylum claims.
The ex-military site has been used to house about 400 asylum seekers since September.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the use of barracks amid calls to close them.
Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana said on Tuesday that "one in four people" at Napier Barracks had tested positive for Covid-19 as she called on Ms Patel to close the camp and "provide good, safe and liveable housing instead".
But Ms Patel told Parliament the accommodation was of a "very strong standard" and "in line with PHE guidance".
The Home Office has been asked to comment.