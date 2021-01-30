Napier Barracks: Five arrests over asylum centre fire
Five men have been arrested after a fire at a former barracks where asylum seekers are being held.
Kent Police said one was held on suspicion of assaulting a security guard and four in connection with the fire at Napier Barracks on Friday.
The Home Office had said a disturbance followed objections by asylum seekers to not being moved from the Folkestone site after a Covid outbreak.
On Saturday, the government said the barracks remained "calm".
Det Ch Supt Andrew Pritchard said the five men were in custody and the force was working with the Home Office and fire service to "establish the full circumstances and identify any individuals involved".
He said a team of officers remained at the scene as part of continuing inquiries.
Meanwhile, Folkestone's council leader David Monk said about 300 asylum seekers were still at the barracks and called for them to be moved to hotels.
"One building has been virtually destroyed, but there is no intention to remove the people from the site," he said.
He said he never believed it was sensible to put a large group of young men in one place, adding: "It is not a surprise to me that tensions have eventually overridden common sense."
Charity Care4Calais has claimed asylum seekers were "abandoned" to fend for themselves after the fire and left without food, drink, heating or light.
They posted on Facebook: "What you wouldn't expect is for everyone to be told to go back inside, but all the lights and heating are turned off so it's cold and dark. And as the night goes on it gets colder.
"But all the staff have been evacuated so only residents are left alone, with no information or care. Many have Covid and are very sick."
The charity claimed asylum seekers had been left to organise accommodation with no food and drink, until volunteers took supplies.
"They appear to have been completely abandoned by the authorities," they added.
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Folkestone and Hythe MP Damian Collins have said action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible.
Mr Collins has previously called for the barracks to close.
Mr Monk said criminal damage could not be condoned but said prosecutions would count against asylum applications, adding: "One of the tensions that really built up and underlies it all is they aren't getting to know whether their application will be successful or not."
After the fire, the Home Office said people had "set about destroying the barracks", with one building set on fire and windows smashed.
Ms Patel described the destruction as "deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country".
Clearsprings, the private firm that runs the site, has referred the BBC to the Home Office.
A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "There are no plans to move any asylum seekers from the site and we are accommodating them all safely in the parts of the site that have not been damaged.
"To provide additional physical support and reassurance to staff and asylum seekers located at Napier barracks, immigration enforcement deployed members of its rapid response team overnight and will continue to attend the site over the weekend."
It is understood the team was not deployed to undertake enforcement action against anyone.