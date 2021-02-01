Napier Barracks: Man in court over asylum-seeker barracks assault
A man accused of assaulting a security guard at a former Kent barracks where asylum seekers are held has appeared in court.
Mohammed Ali, 22, was arrested on Friday - the day a fire broke out in one of the accommodation blocks at Napier Barracks in Folkestone.
Appearing at Medway Magistrates' Court, Mr Ali denied charges of common affray, common assault and criminal damage.
He will appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 1 March.
Mr Ali was one of 14 people arrested following the disturbance at the facility, which has seen allegations of poor conditions and a major outbreak of coronavirus.
The other 13 have been released on bail, Kent Police said.
The barracks, owned by the Ministry of Defence, have been used to house about 400 asylum seekers for the last few months.
The Home Office had said a disturbance followed objections by asylum seekers to not being moved from the site after a Covid-19 outbreak.