Stolen dog: Spaniel returned to pensioners after appeal
A cocker spaniel that was taken from outside its home more than two weeks ago has been returned to its "thrilled" owners.
Pam, 77, and Bill Nash, 80, put out a Facebook appeal when Daisy went missing from Hollingbourne, Kent, and it was shared more than 180,000 times.
Their daughter Louise and son-in-law Greg Mayes received an anonymous tip-off at 02:30 GMT on Wednesday.
An hour later they collected Daisy from a motorway service station.
Mr Mayes said: "We don't know who took Daisy, I don't think we ever will, but somebody knew them, and was on our side.
"Pam and Bill are relieved, thrilled, and so happy.
"But they are shaken, and I think will always be looking over their shoulder now."
When Daisy was returned the six-year-old dog was "a bit smelly" and had some fleas, Mr Mayes said, but seemed physically unharmed.
The reunion followed a police appeal with dashcam footage of the van suspected to have been involved when Daisy was taken.
Dogs Lost, the UK's largest lost and found dog service, also put out an appeal and helped the family set up Daisy's Facebook page.
"I think it unnerved whoever took her," Mr Mayes said.
"With the the footage enhanced, and all the shares on social media it made her too hot to handle."
No money changed hands in Daisy's return, and the police have been informed of the development.
Mr Mayes added: "We'd like to thank everybody who shared the Facebook posts and got involved in the search. It's like having a community of dog hunters."
He said it has made the family realise what a huge issue dog thefts have become since lockdown, and they hope more regulations can be put in place for people to be sure they are buying puppies from reputable breeders.