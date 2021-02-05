Channel migrants: Pilot of 'overcrowded' boat jailed
- Published
An Iranian man who steered a group of migrants across the English Channel in a "dangerously overcrowded" small boat has been jailed for two years.
Sadrallah Bahador, 35, was picked up by a Border Force vessel from a rigid-hulled inflatable boat in July.
Bahador admitted assisting unlawful immigration at Canterbury Crown Court and was sentenced at the same hearing.
The 15 occupants of the boat were seen bailing water out as it crossed the Channel in rough seas.
Aerial footage showed Bahador steering the boat, the Home Office said.
The boat passengers were picked up by a Border Force coastal patrol vessel and brought to Dover.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "The vessel Bahador was steering was designed to hold just eight people, but it was carrying nearly twice that number.
"The lives of everyone on board this dangerously overcrowded boat were at risk."
Mr O'Mahoney said the crossings were only made possible by pilots who were willing to take control of vessels.
"That is why it is so important that we continue to prosecute those who have taken the helm and demonstrate that there are serious consequences to their reckless actions," he added.