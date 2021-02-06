Napier Barracks: Police free photographer 'with no apology'
- Published
A photographer arrested after taking pictures of a protest at Kent's Napier Barracks, which houses asylum seekers, has been released without charge.
Andy Aitchison, 46, of Folkestone, was held for seven hours and says Kent Police seized his phone and memory card.
Police held him for criminal damage but said there was no evidence against him.
However, Mr Aitchison claims they did not apologise or de-arrest him and a probe into the wider protest continued.
The freelance photographer said he was taking legal advice from the National Union of Journalists.
The arrest was raised in the Commons on Thursday when Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden described freedom of expression as "one of our cherished liberties" and said a plan to protect journalists would be published.
Napier Barracks has been in the headlines for several weeks following protests, a Covid outbreak, legal action over conditions there, and a disturbance that saw a building go up in flames.
The Home Office has repeatedly defended conditions, saying the site is "safe, suitable and Covid-secure".
Mr Aitchison photographed a demo where protesters threw fake blood at the gates on 28 January.
Police arrested him in his kitchen after the images were published on Getty Images and used online.
He has revealed he had to deal with the incident at the same time as his family was grieving over his mother's death.
Mr Aitchison said: "I am a freelance journalist and document public interest stories. This arrest has put my future ability to work and gain access to such events in jeopardy and has put me in fear of further arrest."
A Kent Police spokesman said: 'As part of enquiries into the criminal damage and to establish the full circumstances, CCTV footage has been examined and he [Mr Aitchison] has subsequently been released without charge."
Police investigations into the wider protest are still ongoing.