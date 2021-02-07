BBC News

Southeastern: Snow causes rail disruption into Monday

Published
image copyrightKaty Hogben
image captionHawkinge in Kent saw heavy snow on Sunday

Several rail routes in Kent have been closed due to forecasts of heavy snow.

Rail operator Southeastern said routes through Dover, Maidstone, Medway and Tonbridge would be out of action on Sunday and Monday, as well as the line into Bromley.

The firm said replacement road transport would not be available.

In a tweet, published on Sunday, it said: "We strongly advise that you do not attempt to travel on our network today or tomorrow."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The Met Office put out an Amber weather warning for heavy snow across most of Kent and parts of East Sussex until midday on Monday.

image copyrightBecky Cooper
image captionSnow fell across parts of East Sussex on Sunday, including Robertsbridge

Elsewhere in the country, the snow caused a Covid-19 vaccination centre to close.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionWeather warnings are in place across much of eastern and south-eastern England

Related Topics

More on this story