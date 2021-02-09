Pippa Knight: Mother launches appeal over right-to-die case
A lawyer for the mother of a brain-damaged girl has told Court of Appeal judges she should be allowed to die at home with her "loving family".
Paula Parfitt, from Strood, Kent, wants doctors treating Pippa Knight to trial a home-care treatment plan.
A High Court judge ruled in January that Pippa, five, could legally be taken off life support in hospital and allowed to die.
But Ms Parfitt, 41, wants the Court of Appeal to overturn that decision.
She has called for a trial of portable ventilation to see whether Pippa is sufficiently stable to leave London's Evelina Children's Hospital and go home.
'Genuine scope for debate'
Vikram Sachdeva QC, who is leading Ms Parfitt's legal team, told appeal judges: "The benefit to her of being at home, cared for by her loving family, is a benefit.
"It can be a benefit. It certainly cannot be excluded."
He said that Pippa was not suffering pain and there was "genuine scope for debate" about what was in her best interests.
He added that Pippa would not live for a long time, possibly months, and Ms Parfitt wanted her daughter to die at home.
Appeal judges heard that Pippa is in a vegetative state and has no awareness.
She became ill when she was 20-months-old and was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy.
A judge ruled earlier this year that a home-care trial was not in Pippa's best interests, after doctors treating her said there is no evidence that she would recover or improve.
But Mr Sachdeva argued that other hospitals might have agreed to it.
He told the court: "Pippa's mother, supported by independent expert clinicians from Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, considers that it is in Pippa's best interests to undergo a trial of portable ventilation with a view to her returning home if successful."
Lady Justice King, Lord Justice Baker and Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing began overseeing the virtual hearing on Tuesday.