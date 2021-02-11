Kent PCC election 2021: Who will be standing?
- Published
People in Kent will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC).
First elected in 2012, PCCs help control police budgets and hold a force's chief constable to account for the performance of officers and staff.
PCCs are elected every four years. This election was due to take place last May but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for Kent PCC this year (listed alphabetically):
Graham Colley, Liberal Democrats
Graham Colley is a solicitor who lives in Rochester. He has worked in the City and been a legal aid lawyer in Lambeth, Westminster and Chatham.
Lola Oyewusi, Labour & Co-operative
Lola Oyewusi, who is the Labour and Co-operative candidate, is a parish councillor in Walderslade, chairs a multi-faith group for a large housing association and is vice-chair of the Medway trade union council.
Matthew Scott, Conservative
A former local councillor and parliamentary manager in Westminster, Matthew Scott was elected Kent's police and crime commissioner in 2016.
All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 BST on 8 April to stand in the PCC election.
A deposit of £5,000 is also required which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of the total number of valid first preference votes cast.