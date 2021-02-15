George Bailey: Headcorn 'paperboy' gets new Raleigh bike
One of Britain's oldest paperboys has postponed his retirement after being sent an electric bike to help him on his morning rounds.
George Bailey, who is 80, still cycles around his home village in Headcorn, Kent, every morning.
The octogenarian first made headlines in January but was recently considering retirement.
Now he has a "new lease of life" thanks to an e-bike donated from Raleigh and Evans Cycles.
Mr Bailey said: "I'm truly thrilled with my new bike.
"After celebrating my 80th birthday I was seriously considering whether it was time to now 'hang up my boots' and retire from the paper round.
"Knowing I can now continue doing what I love, with a little help from modern technology, is fantastic.
"I might even still be doing this when I'm 90. It's given me a new lease of life."
When he was 11 years old Mr Bailey picked up a paper round like many other boys his age.
After working as a stockbroker, at food manufacturer Unigate for nearly 10 years and on a local golf course, he returned to the paper round as a pensioner.
David Greenwood, from Evans Cycles, said: "Modern e-bikes open up so many new opportunities for people of all ages.
"Offering a little electrical assistance when needed, they increase enjoyment and ultimately encourage riders to ride more often."